Farooq Sattar calls for political dialogue for national consensus

ISLAMABAD: MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar has called for political maturity among the politicians and said all political parties should sit together and talk so that this dialogue should result in a national consensus and a national agenda.

“It is a good and proper proposal to hold elections all over the country on the same day,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday. During the press conference, Khalid Farooq of the Aam Aadmi Party joined the MQM-P along with his team.

Sattar said that today an entire party was merging into the MQM-Pakistan, and now the youth should also get a chance. He said people are worried due to the inflationary pressure in the country and the political leadership should give good news to the people in the fifth round of negotiations.

He said there is a confrontation not just among political parties but the institutions are also confronting and conflicting. “All institutions are interfering in each other’s constitutional ambit, which should have been avoided and all should remain in their constitutional ambit.”

Sattar remarked that if the political democratic process was to be promoted, then it would not work to declare one’s stance as right and the stance of others as wrong. “The political rulers and elites have to be flexible and we have to negotiate peace with each other.”

The MQM-P leader stressed that there must be a plan to end the political and economic crises. He said the people of Pakistan had been fielding or bowling for the last 75 years, but few families or the elite were only batting in this country. He said the people were suffering from mental agony and seemed tired and worried as the inflation and economic situation had made life difficult for them. “Earlier, two parties used to take turns, but now four parties are in the line.”

Sattar said all the political parties have made serious mistakes. In Karachi today, after water, gas and electricity, the flour crisis was emerging, he added.

He said the population was increasing in the country, but it was apparently decreasing in Karachi. “There were reservations about the census. It is hoped that after talking to the concerned people, there will be positive results,” he said. He said the all political parties should focus on such issues related to people and must look into these issues.