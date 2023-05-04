Murad should give up home ministry’s charge over worsening law & order: MPA Qureshi

MPA Shahzad Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expressed his concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi, saying that Murad Ali Shah has continuously failed to maintain law and order and he should therefore resign from the home ministry.

During the four months of this year, thousands of citizens have lost their valuables, and countless youths of Karachi have been killed for resisting robbery bids, but the police have remained spectators, he said, adding that it seemed that the present system had given special exemptions to “looters” during Ramazan.

The job of the police is only to stand on roads to check and empty the pockets of the people, the Sindh Assembly member alleged and said the Sindh IGP and Karachi’s additional IG only talk about controlling street crime although there is an urgent need to formulate a positive strategy to control crime incidents.