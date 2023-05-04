Murad should give up home ministry’s charge over worsening law & order: MPA Qureshi

MPA Shahzad Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has expressed his concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi, saying that Murad Ali Shah has continuously failed to maintain law and order and he should therefore resign from the home ministry.
During the four months of this year, thousands of citizens have lost their valuables, and countless youths of Karachi have been killed for resisting robbery bids, but the police have remained spectators, he said, adding that it seemed that the present system had given special exemptions to “looters” during Ramazan.
The job of the police is only to stand on roads to check and empty the pockets of the people, the Sindh Assembly member alleged and said the Sindh IGP and Karachi’s additional IG only talk about controlling street crime although there is an urgent need to formulate a positive strategy to control crime incidents.
The presence of Grade 20 officer Yar Muhammad Buledi in the school education department who has not relinquished his...
At least four station house officers have been suspended and 11 other police officers dismissed from service for...
ISLAMABAD: MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar has called for political maturity among the politicians and said all...
The Standing Committee on Home of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh asked the police on Wednesday to take the required...
A man escaped with a mobile phone by tricking a blind muezzin at a mosque in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Wednesday.The thief,...
The Higher Education Commission has immediately stopped LLB admissions to the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science...