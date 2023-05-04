Police asked to tackle street crime menace in Karachi

The Standing Committee on Home of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh asked the police on Wednesday to take the required policing measures to tackle the menace of street crime in Karachi.

Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Faryal Talpur chaired the meeting. Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon presented the annual police report for 2022. The committee’s chairperson asked the police to ensure law and order in Karachi.

The committee asked the police to expedite their operation against dacoits in the riverine areas of the province, and decided to form a task force to deal with the issue of drugs at private schools.

They decided that the police should join hands with concerned parents and associations of private schools to conduct an operation against the use of narcotics by students. The committee asked the police to expedite their operation against drug peddlers.

The chief minister’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the Sindh Law Department would draft whatever law is required to effectively deal with the menace of narcotic use in the province.

The chairperson of the committee asked the police chief to increase women’s recruitment in different departments of the police force for effective policing in the province. IGP Memon said that special cells have been formed in 12 districts of the province to solve crimes committed against women and children. MPA Faryal asked the police to form such cells in every district of the province.

The standing committee also recommended a presidential award for Police Constable Yasir Gul, who had bravely fought to foil the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office this February.

PC Gul told the meeting what steps he had taken to counter the attack. The members of the PA committee praised the constable’s bravery during the operation against the attackers.