Trickster steals from blind muezzin in Jauhar mosque

A man escaped with a mobile phone by tricking a blind muezzin at a mosque in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Wednesday.
The thief, who introduced himself as Hassan, stole money and a mobile phone from the muezzin on the pretext of recording his naat and making it viral. According to the victim, identified as Hafiz Amjad, the suspect transferred Rs35,000 from his mobile phone through an app and then took away his expensive mobile phone.
The CCTV footage of the incident showed a man dressed in blue shalwar kameez and a topi entering the mosque where the muezzin was reciting a naat. The thief can be seen stealing money from the muezzin’s pocket and then leaving the mosque with his mobile phone on a motorcycle.
The victim filed a complaint at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station. According to SHO Adeel Afzal, the victim said that the thief came to him two days ago at the Asr prayer time, and that he knew him. The police have assured the victim that the suspect will be arrested soon.
