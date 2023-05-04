HEC halts admissions to Fuuast over its failure to submit report

The Higher Education Commission has immediately stopped LLB admissions to the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology’s (Fuuast) Karachi campus, and in this regard HEC acting director Saim Pervez has also issued a formal letter.

The letter says the competent authority of the HEC has shown grave concern over the fact that the university has not furnished a compliance report in response to the recommendations conveyed by this commission through letters.

In this regard, the university had an ample opportunity to submit the report, but the directives of the commission were not heeded, said the letter. “Foregoing in view, HEC being apex regulatory authority with regards to higher education in the country and in exercise of the powers conferred under HEC’s Ordinance, admissions of LLB Program of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology, Karachi Campus are hereby halted/stopped with immediate effect until further orders.”

The letter further said that Fuuast “shall make sure that recommendations already conveyed by this Commission be complied with and proper facilities need to be provided to already enrolled students in the Law Department”. Furthermore, it said, the university needs to submit the report to this office, specifically fulfilling the shortage of faculty, within six months after the receipt of this letter.