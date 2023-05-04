SHC asks govt for details of cases against PTI’s Gandapur

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the federal and provincial law officers as well as the Sindh prosecutor general to submit the details of all the pending FIRs in Sindh against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) former federal minister and sitting MNA Ali Amin Gandapur.

The direction came on a petition filed by Umair Amin Khan against the arrest of his brother by the Sindh police and his likely arrest in further cases. The petitioner’s counsel Anwar Mansoor Khan said his client came to know that a number of FIRs have been registered against his brother in Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad and other parts of the country, including Sindh.

He said the petitioner had approached the Sindh police with regard to the details of the cases against his brother but the police were found reluctant to provide any kind of information about the cases.

He added that two cases have been registered against the petitioner’s brother in Mithi and Shikarpur, and he is not being released by the police despite being granted bail by courts in both cases.

He also said that denial of information about the details of the cases against the petitioner’s brother by the police is tantamount to denying the petitioner’s brother the right to access justice, which according to the judgments of the apex court, is a part of fundamental rights.

The counsel said the petitioner’s brother has been implicated in a number of FIRs without any rhyme or reason, while no information has been furnished to the petitioner, making the position of the petitioner fragile to cope with the uncertain circumstances, which is illegal and unlawful at the hands of the police. He said the petitioner’s brother has been falsely implicated in a number of FIRs in order to harass, blackmail, pressurise and humiliate the petitioner’s brother in the eyes of the law as well as society.

A single SHC bench headed by Justice Omar Sial directed the Sindh advocate general to submit comments as to why the brother of the petitioner is not being released despite the bail order for his release. The court also directed the federal and provincial law officers, and the Sindh prosecutor general to submit the details of all the pending FIRs registered against the petitioner’s brother in the province.