Sharjeel asks journalists to renew pledge to expose lies, disinformation

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said World Press Freedom Day is actually a day to salute brave journalists who bring the truth before the masses with their pens.

In a message on World Press Freedom Day 2023 commemorated on Wednesday, he said free press is an important pillar of democratic societies, and there is no concept of progress and prosperity where there is no room to bear and tolerate the truth.

He said no society can develop without free press, Memon said, adding the Pakistan Peoples Party is the only party in the country that has struggled and fought hard for press freedom. The PPP and journalists have always remained together for the strengthening of democracy in the country, he said, adding that his party has always taken unmatchable steps to strengthen and stabilize journalists and journalists’ associations.

From Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto to former president Asif Ali Zardari, the welfare of journalists has remained a leading point of our party’s manifesto, he remarked. The provincial information minister said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given special instructions to the Sindh government for taking concrete measures for freedom of the press. The Sindh government has passed the Protection of Journalists and Media Practitioners Bill for the protection of journalists, he said, and added that under the bill a Commission for the Protection of Journalists has also been formed.

He said the provincial government is working to establish a permanent secretariat for the Journalists Protection Commission. A helpline has also been established under the Sindh Journalists Protection Commission for immediate assistance of journalists under threats, and it will be announced soon.

The minister said Pakistan is currently facing the challenge of lies and misleading propaganda. “Today there is a battle between truth and lies in the country.” On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, he appealed to all media persons to renew their pledge to fight lies and misinformation in the country and make the young generation safe by informing them about the facts.