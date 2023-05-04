Verdict on plea to withdraw terrorism case against Dr Asim, others on May 27

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday set May 27 for the pronouncement of its verdict on an application filed by the Sindh government seeking the court’s nod to withdraw a criminal case against former federal minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain and other politicians.

Dr Asim Hussain has been charged with allegedly treating and harbouring terror suspects, including political militants and gangsters, at the North Nazimabad and Clifton branches of the Ziauddin Hospital at the behest of the PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel, MQM-P’s Anis Qaimkhani, former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar, Rauf Siddiqui and Pasban leader Usman Moazzam.

As the matter came up for hearing before the ATC-II judge on Wednesday, Dr Asim, Anis Qaimkhani, Rauf Siddiqui and Usman Moazzam showed up in the court on bail while Qadir Patel and Wasim Akhtar were called absent.

The judge noted that the court had issued a notice to Superintendent of Rangers Inayatullah Durrani, who is the complainant of the case, to appear in person to submit his response to the application but he didn’t do so. He reissued a notice to him through the Rangers director general to appear at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the judge set May 27 for pronouncement of his order on the application after Special Public Prosecutor Muhammad Younus and the defence lawyers concluded their arguments.

In February, the Sindh government through the special public prosecutor moved an application before the court, seeking its permission to withdraw the case against the politicians facing the trial. The application has been moved under Section 494 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) read with Section 9-A(3)(III) of the Sindh Criminal Prosecution Service (Constitution, Function & Power) Act, 2009.

The prosecutor informed the judge that the Sindh government wanted to withdraw the case against all the accused persons and sought the court’s permission for this purpose. He placed on record a letter dated February 16 written to Sindh Prosecutor General Faiz Shah by the home department giving the go-ahead to the proposal for withdrawal of the case with the consent of the court. The prosecutor said there was no material on record which may result

in the conviction of the accused.

An FIR was lodged at the North Nazimabad police station under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform), 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody whose apprehension has been ordered), 216-A (harbouring robbers or dacoits), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or banker, merchant or agent) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with various sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.