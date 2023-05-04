Greening the earth

Greenflation is the additional cost people pay for products which are less harmful to the environment and save the planet. Now companies are paying trillions of dollars to eliminate carbon emissions. But to understand why this cost is important, I have an Akbar-Birbal story to tell.
Once the emperor (Akbar) asked: out of 12, what remains if four goes? Many wise courtiers replied eight. But the wise Birbal said ‘zero’ and explained that out of 12 months if we did not get rains for four months, the economy would come to a standstill. Similarly, if we fail to protect green, nothing will remain.
TS Karthik
Chennai
India
