This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the problems being faced by university-going students in Karachi. The city is revamping its transportation system, and new bus projects are being constructed. In this regard, portions of University Road have been dug up to construct the separate tracks for buses.

Such projects have resulted in significant inconveniences for students who use these routes to reach their educational institutions. Their overall academic performance and wellbeing also suffer as a result of the increased inconvenience, including longer journeys and added stress. The authorities concerned should prioritize the completion of road construction projects along routes regularly used by students. Adopting innovative construction techniques and increasing workforce efficiency can help reduce the duration of such projects.

Unzur Naveed

Karachi