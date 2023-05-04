That’s my right

For the last few years, it has become an unpleasant tradition that the administrative and academic staff of the University of Karachi (UoK) remain worried regarding the payment of leave encashment. It is a lawful right long recognized by the statutory bodies of the UoK and is thus a liability, not privilege. The policy regarding leave encashment outlines the process and conditions for an employee to receive payment for unused or accumulated leave days usually at year end or at the time of their termination, retirement, or resignation from the university. The policy encompasses the detailed calculation and is part of the overall employee leave and absence policy, which outlines the employer’s general approach to managing employee leaves.

Over the years, with the deteriorating economic scenario, the reduction of government grants and flawed funds management have adversely affected the wellbeing of university employees. Delays in the reimbursement of medical, examination and other bills concerning additional assignments have become a regular feature. The university authorities usually try to justify these delays based on the unavailability of funds. However, the budget presented in a recent meeting of the KU syndicate showed a surplus amount. The higher authorities must pay attention to this issue.

Dr Intikhab Ulfat

Karachi