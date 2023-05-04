FABL Q1 profit up 50pc

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FABL) has reported a 50 percent rise in its Q1 net profit due to increased profit on Islamic financing.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the bank reported a net profit of Rs3.306 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs2.209 billion during the same period last year. The bank skipped any pay-out for this period.

Earnings per share came in at Rs2.18 compared with Rs1.46 last year. The bank said its profit on Islamic financing and related assets for the quarter rose to Rs34.838 billion, compared with Rs17.302 billion during the same quarter a year earlier. Profit expensed income also remained higher at Rs21.797 billion from Rs10.120 billion a year ago.

One representative of the bank stated on Wednesday that the bank’s strong performance is a testament to its commitment to serving its customers and creating value for its shareholders. The bank will continue to leverage its strengths and pursue growth opportunities to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.