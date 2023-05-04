SBP cancels firm’s licence

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday cancelled the authorisation/license of Mega Currency Exchange Company ‘B’ (Pvt) Limited on account of contraventions of the relevant laws and regulations, it said in a statement.
Therefore, the aforesaid exchange company, including its head office and branches can no longer undertake any kind of foreign exchange related business activity, the SBP statement added.
