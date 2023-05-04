Gold prices touch all-time high

KARACHI: Gold and silver touched another all-time high price in the country on Wednesday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said that the rates of gold reached Rs222,700/tola after an increase of Rs1,700/tola during the trading hours on Wednesday.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs1,457 to close at Rs190,929. In the international market, gold rates increased by $25 to stand at $2,015/ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs20 to close at Rs2,750/tola in the country. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also increased by Rs17.15 to close at Rs2,357.68.
