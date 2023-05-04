Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee edged higher against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday due to subdued dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 283.88 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 283.92. In the open market, the rupee remained unchanged at 289.50 to the dollar. Dealers said the local unit was almost flat as a result of routine dollar demand from importers to settle their bills.

The improvement in Pakistan’s trade balance boosted investor sentiment. After examining the country’s April trade figures and the likelihood of a decent current account surplus for April, analysts predict the country’s FY2023 current account deficit will be substantially smaller than IMF forecasts. Due to fewer funding needs than anticipated, Pakistan will probably be able to secure IMF staff-level agreement.

This month, analysts said that any agreement reached by political parties regarding the timing of elections and the development of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme could act as market catalysts.