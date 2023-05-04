Failure is not an option

LAHORE: The current economic model of Pakistan is not sustainable. There is a structural problem with the economy. Government has failed to control its expenditures, which are increasing at a much faster pace than its revenues; and most of it is non-development expenditure.

Currently, there is a break in growth. It is the failure of the fiscal policy of the government. It is borrowing heavily from domestic sources as the foreign funds remain elusive. When you borrow domestically, it is monetised as the capital cost of sovereign debt is zero. High interest rates and inflation are the outcome of this fiscal borrowing.

The banks happily give credit to the government at Karachi InterBank Overnight Rate (KIBOR) plus two percent without any risk of default. Since the government is squeezed of funds for even its general non-development expenditures it axes the development expenditure.

Development expenditure is in fact an investment that stimulates growth. In the absence of development, the infrastructure instead of being upgraded deteriorates. The growth first stagnates and then retards.

Currently, inflation is high and there is no way to lower interest rates. Chances of reduction in unproductive wasteful expenditure in an election year are low. Growth would take longer to improve than in the past.

Amidst this, the perks and privileges enjoyed by state-owned enterprises are an added burden. It affects competition too since these SOEs mostly enjoy privileges that are not available to their privately-owned competitors.

Government needs to ensure that to the greatest extent possible, these enterprises are subject to similar competitive conditions as private enterprises. However over employment in public sector companies is the root cause of losses in state-owned enterprises. Mismanagement is due to incompetence of the upper level staff posted against merit.

The much needed governance reforms are not a big challenge. We can start by ensuring merit based appointments. In recent years there has been capacity erosion in the bureaucracy. However, this is still not a major hurdle in governance.

There are many capable and upright bureaucrats available who have been side-lined. have time and again shown the courage to resist illegal orders. It is true that currently we are seeking foreign assistance even to run our day to day affairs. Consumptive loans must be totally stopped. that does not mean not to seek assistance from donor agencies like the World

Bank and Asian Development Bank that can provide the credit.

However, a prudent and productive use of these loans would be to link it to the competence and dedication of the executioners of those funds. All available resources should be earmarked for the up-gradation and rehabilitation of infrastructure essential for sustained economic growth.

Resources spent on these projects are not a burden on the exchequer as these projects start repaying their cost through sustained economic activities. We may face problems due to our own follies but it is the destiny of Pakistan to succeed.

The country is sitting on the epicentre of the world as trade is shifting towards the region where it is located. We have borders with China and India, two of the world’s largest growing economies. Central Asian countries are virgin economies that are at the same air distance as Lahore from Karachi. This geographical advantage has never been exploited by any Pakistani government.