Local cement sales fall 16pc in April, exports up

LAHORE: Ongoing economic turmoil and political instability have adversely impacted domestic cement consumption as construction activities have almost come to a halt, resulting in a continuous downwards slide for the cement industry.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), cement sales declined by 16.55 percent in April 2023. Total cement sales during April 2023 were 2.951 million tonnes against 3.536 million tonnes dispatched during the same month last fiscal.

April’s domestic sales were 2.531 million tonnes compared to 3.380 million tonnes in the same month last year; down 25.13 percent. Exports jumped up by 168.61 percent as volumes increased from 156,613 tonnes in April 2022 to 420,677 tonnes in April 2023.

During the month, cement factories up north sold 2.193 million tonnes, down 23.54 percent against 2.868 million tonnes in April 2022. Units down south dispatched 0.758 million tonnes during April 2023, up 13.44 percent from 0.669 million tonnes during April 2022.

Domestic sales of north-based units were 2.109 million tonnes in April, down 24.85 percent against 2.806 million tonnes in April 2022. South-based units dispatched 422,071 tonnes in local markets during April 2023 that was 26.47 percent less compared to the dispatches of 573,975 during April 2022.

Exports from the north went up 35.93 percent as volumes increased from 61,971 tonnes in April 2022 to 84,238 tonnes in April 2023. Exports from the south also increased by 255.49 percent to 336,439 tonnes in April 2023 from 94,642 tonnes during the same month last year.

During the first 10 months of the current fiscal, total cement sales (domestic and exports) were 36.551 million tonnes, down 17.50 percent lower than 44.306 million tonnes dispatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal. Domestic dispatches during this period were 33.095 million tonnes against 39.506 million tonnes during the same period last year showing a reduction of 16.23 percent. Export dispatches were also 27.99 percent less as the volumes reduced to 3.456 million tonnes during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year compared to 4.800 million tonnes during the same period last fiscal.

North-based factories sold 27.157 million tonnes cementdomestically during the ten months of the current fiscal, down 17.06 percent from 32.743 million tonnes during July-April 2022. Exports from the north increased by 16.35 percent to stand at 862,675 tonnes during July-April 2023 compared with 741,452 tonnes exported during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by the north-based mills reduced by 16.32 percent to stand at 28.019 million tonnes in July-April FY23 from 33.485 million tonnes during the same period of the last financial year.

Domestic dispatches by the south-based factories were 5.938 million tonnes in July-April 2023, down 12.19 percent over 6.763 million tonnes cement dispatched during the same period of the last fiscal.

Exports from the southern units declined by 36.09 percent to 2.593 million tonnes during July-April 2023 compared with 4.058 million tonnes exported during the same period last year. Total dispatches by the south-based units went down 21.15 percent to stand at 8.532 million tonnes during July-April period, from 10.821 million tonnes during the same period in FY22.