T-bill yields hold steady as April inflation comes in lower than expected

KARACHI: The cut-off yields on market treasury bills remained relatively stable on Wednesday after the rate of inflation in April was lower than initially anticipated, suggesting that there may not be any forthcoming interest rate hikes in the next month.

The three-month Treasury bill yield remained unchanged at 21.9999 percent, while the six-month paper rate fell 2 basis points (bps) to 21.9616 percent. The yield on 12-month paper, however, inched up by 1 bps to 21.9997 percent.

According to the auction results issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, the government raised Rs706 billion through the sale of T-bills, just shy of the Rs750 billion target.

“So today's auction reflects the market's sentiment of the possibility of no further rate hike in the next monetary policy. Moreover, CPI [consumer price index inflation] too came in below market's expectation of 37-38 percent so that too has cemented this sentiment,” said Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited.

The CPI inflation rose to a record high of 36.4 percent in April from 35.4 percent in the previous month. The increase in inflation was due to higher food inflation and the currency devaluation. Inflation averaged 28 percent in 10 months of this fiscal year, compared with 11 percent in the same period last year.

The SBP’s next policy rate decision on June 12 is likely to be impacted by fresh inflation figures. However, according to some analysts, the SBP may hold another monetary policy meeting earlier than planned and raise interest rates if the International Monetary Fund demands.

“The yields have remained stable, so the interest rate expectations have not changed. However, the major participation is still in the shorter tenor, which indicates that the market is still not comfortable in taking a long-term bet on interest rates,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

“Yes they could raise rates if IMF demands, as core inflation continues to rise,” Rauf added. As Pakistan posted a current account surplus of $654 million in March and the currency has stabilized. We anticipate monthly CPI inflation to soften after May 2023 and gradually decline over the next 12 months majorly because of base effect along with tight monetary and fiscal policy, said an analyst at Topline Securities. “We expect inflation to average 29 percent in FY23 as compared to 12 percent in FY22,” he added.