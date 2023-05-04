Oil sector seeks Rs12/litre margin on diesel, petrol

KARACHI: Pakistan’s oil industry has sought Rs12/litre margin on high speed diesel (HSD) and Mogas (petrol) for oil marketing companies (OMCs) in view of the high cost of

business, which has created financial hardships.

During the latest review of petroleum prices on April 30, 2022, the OMCs margin on HSD was Rs6.50/litre whereas it was Rs6/litre on Mogas. Apart from the OMCs’ margin, dealers are charging Rs7/litre margin on HSD and Mogas

The demand of the oil industry for raising the margin of OMCs on HSD and petrol was made in a letter to Secretary Ministry of Energy – Petroleum Division. “In order to maintain the feasibility and ensure the survival of OMCs, we recommend that OMCs’ margin for HSD and Mogas should be set at Rs12/litre which amounts to less than 6 percent of the current Ex Refinery price,” Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) – the umbrella body of OMCs and refineries – stated in the letter.

OCAC pointed out that the oil industry plays a critical role in the country by ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies across the country as well as generating significant revenues in the form of duties, taxes and levies.

However, the oil industry has faced severe challenges since last year because of increased cost of doing business. The reasons vary from increased fuel prices in the international market and exchange rate to increased interest rates (leading to inventory holding cost of around Rs3/litre), credit letter confirmation charges leading to higher demurrages, and high turnover tax (0.5 percent) etc.

The oil body pointed out that the margin for HSD and Mogas has been revised to Rs6/litre during the current year based on the decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) dated October 31, 2022; however, the same is insufficient and needs to be reviewed urgently.

It stated that OMC business requires continued investment in infrastructure along with digitisation of fuel supply chain. The OCAC letter pointed out that this was currently not possible as the industry is constrained due to insufficient margins, delayed recovery of exchange losses, continuous fluctuation of rupee, rising financing costs, challenges in confirmation of letter of credits, high turnover tax, and several other factors that have been communicated to relevant quarters time and again.

OCAC sought urgent review and implementation of upward revision in the margins on HSD and Mogas in order to ensure continued feasibility of the oil marketing sector. The pricing mechanism of HSD and Mogas includes ex-refinery price along with OMCs and dealer margins and inland freight equalisation margins. The government taxation in the form of petroleum levy is also part of this price.