Oil sales drop by nearly half in April amidst economic slump, smuggled Iranian products

KARACHI: Oil sales plunged a massive 46 percent in April this fiscal compared to the same month of the last financial year mainly on economic slowdown and smuggled Iranian petroleum products.

The higher prices of petroleum products as well as low off-take of furnace oil (FO) by power plants also contributed in low sales in the country during the month under review. According to the sales number of petroleum products, total sales stood at 1.17 million tonnes in April 2023, depicting a massive dip of 46 percent year-on-year compared to 2.18 million tonnes in April of the last financial year.

On month-on-month basis, the sales of petroleum products showed growth of six percent in April compared to March this financial year. During the first 10 months of the current financial year, sales of petroleum products also posted negative growth of 24 percent to 13.97 million tonnes compared to 18.44 million tonnes in the corresponding months of last fiscal.

Analyst Muhammad Iqbal Javaid of Arif Habib Limited attributed the drop in the sales of petroleum products to a host of reasons during the current fiscal.

He pointed out that first higher petroleum prices had a share in the drop of petroleum sales. This also led to supply of Iranian smuggled petroleum products, especially diesel. The smuggled Iranian diesel is available at much cheaper rates compared to Pakistani diesel, which diverted the transport sector to smuggled diesel.

Javaid also termed the economic slowdown as another factor which caused the drop in sales of petroleum products. Low FO-based power generation was an additional reason that slashed the overall low sales of petroleum products. The low off-take of FO resulted in its accumulation in refineries and OMCs.

In product-wise sale, MS off-take went down 24 percent YoY to arrive at 0.58 million tonnes in April 2023. Likewise, High Speed Diesel (HSD) volumes plummeted by 50 percent YoY to stand at 0.46 million tonnes in the month under review. Furthermore, FO sales volumes plunged by 83 percent YoY in April to close at 0.07 million tonnes.

On a MoM basis, petroleum sales registered a jump of 6 percent during April 2023 amid the ongoing harvesting season resulting in higher HSD demand, and absence of heavy rainfall across the country. Thus, volumes of MS and HSD reported a growth of 4 percent and 16 percent MoM, respectively. Meanwhile, FO sales declined by 16 percent MoM.

During the first 10 months of this fiscal, sales of total petroleum products depicted a drop of 24 percent YoY to 13.97 million tonnes compared to 18.44 million tonnes in the same period of last year. Product-wise data showed a decline in all categories as the off-take of MS, HSD, and FO clocked-in at 6.17 million tonnes, 5.28 million tonnes, and 1.87 million tonnes, respectively.