No consensus on early elections: PTI asks SC to take action for polls in Punjab

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad in this undated photo. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday requested the Supreme Court to implement its order of holdings elections in the province of Punjab on May 14 so that the Constitution is upheld and does not stand violated.



Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Barrister Ali Zafar filed a concise statement in pursuance of the apex court order passed on April 19, suggesting all the political parties may meet together and hold a dialogue to determine the way forward for holding the elections to the assemblies in accordance with the Constitution. “There is also a lack of consensus between the parties in relation to the implementation of the agreement namely through the constitutional amendment,” the PTI informed the court, adding that in spite of the best efforts of the parties, no solution within the Constitution could be arrived.

The opposition party prayed to the apex court that the judgment dated April 4 passed in the petition, requiring elections to be held to the Punjab Assembly on May 14, may be implemented in letter and spirit so that the Constitution is upheld and does not stand violated, and the petition regarding the delay may be disposed of accordingly. “That after full deliberations, the PTI gave a proposal to the PDM alliance that the PTI is willing to hold the elections to the National Assembly and all provincial assemblies on the same date, subject to the condition that the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan be dissolved on or before May 14,” the concise statement said.

The PTI further submitted that it proposed that elections to the National Assembly as well as to the provincial assemblies be held together within 60 days of the dissolution of the assemblies i.e. in the second week of July this year.

“In order to give a constitutional cover to the holding of the elections to the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP beyond the period of 90 days, the members of the National Assembly belonging to the PTI will rejoin the National Assembly and a one-time constitutional amendment validating the delay in elections beyond the period of 90 days for Punjab and KP assemblies shall be carried out by mutual consent of the political parties,” the PTI submitted.

“All the parties shall agree that the election results shall be accepted as a whole subject to individual grievances in accordance with law and an agreement in writing to the above effect shall be submitted before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in order to ensure that the implementation of the agreement is complied with by the parties in letter and spirit,” it informed the court.

That ruling PDM alliance, however, did not agree with the proposal. Instead, they proposed that the dissolution of the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan would take place on July 30, and elections be held in 90 days thereafter i.e. the first week of October 2023 for the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies, the PTI statement said.