Injured female trekker rescued from Trail-III

Islamabad : The staff members of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has rescued a Chinese woman who got injured while trekking on Trail-III.

According to the details, her ankle was twisted during trekking that forced her to immediately contacted emergency service of IWMB through her cellular phone.

When the rescue team reached the spot she was entirely unable to walk. The team members used stretcher to bring her down from the hilly area. The IWMB sought medical assistance from 1122 service that later brought her to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The doctors carried out her x-ray to get to know the extent of the injury.

The rescue team of IWMB has provided help to number of visitors and trekkers in the recent months who either lost the way or got injured while walking on rough terrains. The IWMB has so far arranged many training programmes for its staff members to enable them to respond effectively to fire incidents or other such kinds of incidents. Now they are also trained for rescue missions and their timely help saved life of number of visitors in the recent past. It is pertinent to mention here that trekking and hiking in the national park must be done on designated routes. But sometimes the trekkers and hikers take different routes due to which they usually lose their way in the forest area. The rescue team immediately provides help to all those persons.

The visitors must keep their cellular phones with them during hiking because it can enable them to contact the emergency service in case they find themselves in any kind of troubling situation. They should also follow the directives issued by the IWMB and use only designated paths to walk on the trails.