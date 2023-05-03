NUST students display mural art on a huge canvas

Islamabad: In a stirring display of artistic prowess, creativity and teamwork, NUST Marketing & Communications joined by a spirited team of students has successfully unveiled the first-ever wall mural at NUST on as large a canvas as the rear of Power Zone, one of the vast sports and fitness complexes at the university's Islamabad campus.
It has taken months of unparalleled commitment and perseverance for the team to realise the mural that features a mesmerising blend of colours, shapes, and designs. From bold and vibrant brushstrokes to delicate and intricate patterns, the mural is a true testament to the power of collaboration and imagination, and a reminder of the incredible things that can happen when people work together to achieve a common goal. Rector NUST extolled the artistry and dedication of the student team and NUST Marketing & Communications in executing this joint enterprise.
Islamabad : Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the...
Rawalpindi : Under the supervision of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, an MoU was signed between Punjab Health...
Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University has set May 4 as the last day of its 2nd phase admissions of postgraduate...
Islamabad : A teachers training workshop for geography teachers kicked off at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College ,...
Islamabad : President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan needs a...
Islamabad : The staff members of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has rescued a Chinese woman who got injured...