Wednesday May 03, 2023
Peshawar

Woman killed, 16 injured in road mishap

By Our Correspondent
May 03, 2023

BARA: A woman was killed and 16 people, including five women, sustained injuries when a pickup vehicle fell into a ravine in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Tuesday.

A pickup vehicle was heading to Maidan Peermela from Bazaar Zakhakhel when it fell into the gorge at Narey Baba area.As a result, a woman was killed and 16 persons, including five women, sustained injuries.Soon after the incident, the locals, personnel of Rescue 1122 and security forces reached the place and shifted the injured to hospital.