Four motorcycles set on fire as two clans clash

SUKKUR: Four motorcycles were set on fire by the people quarrelling over a petty issue between the Rajper and Heesbani clans in Karoundi city of Khairpur which created panic and fear on Tuesday.
In the firing, Momin Heesbani, Ghulam Abbas Rajper and Wajid Rajper were injured. The quarrelling people also thrashed policeman Sikandar Shar when police reached to restore law and order.
Kot Lalo, Faiz Gunj and police personnel of Akari reached to overcome the crisis but till the filling of this report, tension and fear were still prevailing and people of both clans were uncontrolled.
