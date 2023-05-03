 
close
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Man deprived of cash

By Bureau report
May 03, 2023

PESHAWAR: An Afghan national was deprived of cash and documents on Charsadda Road.One Momin, son of Sher Ahmad of Aslam Dherai, told police that unknown people deprived him of his wallet carrying cash, Afghan cards and other documents.