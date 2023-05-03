Man deprived of cash

BARA: A woman was killed and 16 people, including five women, sustained injuries when a pickup vehicle fell into a...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday reiterated the country’s support for the people of Kashmir in their...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intensify its efforts to expose...
SUKKUR: Four motorcycles were set on fire by the people quarrelling over a petty issue between the Rajper and Heesbani...
SUKKUR: About 30 to 40% of dates and mango products became victims of fungal affecting high production.Reports said...
LAHORE: Partnership of Pakistani universities with Kazakhstan universities and businesses will give universities both...