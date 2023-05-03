‘Pak-Kazakh varsities partnership to benefit students’

LAHORE: Partnership of Pakistani universities with Kazakhstan universities and businesses will give universities both access to more resources to fund their research and diversify their research areas.

According to a press release, this was stated by Dr Nadeem Ahmad Bhatti, Vice-Chancellor of a private university in his address to Pak-Kazakhstan Alumni Forum. He said engaging with leading universities in Kazakhstan would benefit students in terms of acquiring skills and knowledge.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Mr Yerzhan Kistafin informed that there were over 100 universities in his country but some universities in Kazakhstan were ranked very high in the overall Times Higher Education World University Rankings. He informed that direct flights from Pakistan to Kazakhstan would be launched in June 2023, which would boost cooperation between the countries.