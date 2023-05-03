Police official, three accomplices get life in jail for short-term kidnapping

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court has sentenced four men, including a senior police official, to life imprisonment for kidnapping a citizen for ransom.

SIP Afzal Malik, along with his three accomplices — Ibrahim, Muhammad Rafiq and Ali Raza alias Kamran —, was found guilty of kidnapping 19-year-old Muhammad Asad, keeping him at the Surjani police station and demanding Rs100,000 in ransom for his release in 2021.

The ATC-II judge pronounced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. He said the prosecution successfully proved its case against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt.

The judge also ordered forfeiture of all the properties of the convicts. He said kidnapping for ransom cases were different from other crimes as they comprised three or even more stages. “In the first instance, the real offence of kidnapping occurs, which is followed by one or couple of calls for the ransom amount, and the final is the payment and recovery or release of abductee,” he added.

“Naturally in such cases the relatives of the victim suffer as much agony as the real victim. These helpless close relatives remain in perpetual fear of hearing the worst news about the victim, but at the same time they have to remain alert and vigilant in order to receive calls from the kidnappers about the ransom amount. Anxiety about arranging the said ransom amount should also not be overlooked.”

The judge noted that the prevalence of such “sordid crimes” spoke volume about the competence of law enforcement agencies, especially the police. “However, to add insult to injury is the involvement of some police officials in kidnapping for ransom. So, the very guardians of peace and order in society start taking part in such crimes. Present case is one of such cases,” he added.

The judge pointed out that in cases like the present one people of the same neighbourhood preferred to not come forward for giving evidence. “This is obviously due to fear factor, and the concerned department’s inability to carry out the witness protection programme,” he explained.

He observed that in kidnapping for ransom cases, some of the culprits kidnapped people, while others guarded the place of detention and demanded ransom. However, he added, the objective of all the culprits remained the same, so punishment could be the same irrespective of the roles played by each of them.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Asad was abducted from his house in Sector 11-J of New Karachi by his neighbours Rafiq and Ibrahim on September 30, 2021. Next day, it said, the alleged abductee’s mother received a call from Rafiq, who demanded Rs100,000 in ransom for the release of her son. The woman then went to the Surjani police station and narrated her ordeal to duty officer ASI Khaliq.

The prosecution said the duty officer talked to the kidnappers masquerading as a rickshaw driver and went up to the first floor of the police station where he found the boy with his hands and feet tied. The four accused were also present there.

An FIR was lodged under sections 365-A (kidnapping or abducting for extorting property, valuable security, etc.), 392 (punishment for robbery), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at the New Karachi police station on the complaint of Shama, mother of the victim.