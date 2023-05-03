Efforts to boost trade with Afghanistan urged

LANDIKOTAL: KP Caretaker Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Taj Muhammad Afridi on Tuesday called for efforts to boost trade with Afghanistan and solve the problems of the traders and transporters.

He said this while chairing a meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office. Different stakeholders attended the meeting where he was briefed about the issues of the traders and exporters at Torkham border.

The officials of the Pakistan Customs, National Logistics Cell, police, Federal Board of Revenue, traders and representatives of the Torkham customs clearing agents association also attended the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was to find ways to boost trade with Afghanistan and address issues of traders and transporters. The minister was informed about restrictions and hurdles being faced by the transporters and exporters at Torkham border.

Expressing concern over the shrinking trade activities via Torkham border, Taj Muhammad Afridi said bilateral trade with Afghanistan had dropped considerably over the last one year. He held the border management committee responsible for the decline in the trade activities via Torkham border. He said the customs, Federal Board of Revenue, National Logistics Cell and Frontier Corps personnel violated the set departmental rules of business and went beyond their domain that created problems for traders. He said traders had minimized their export and import via Torkham border due to interference in each other’s official domain.

He said trade via Torkham generated a handsome revenue for Pakistan, urging the line departments to jointly work within their respective domains to help increase trade volume with Afghanistan. The minister said if the situation remained the same trade activities via Torkham border point would come to a halt.