Concern voiced over sufferings of working class

PESHAWAR: The Awami Workers Party on Tuesday said that the working-class people of the country were suffering due to the prevailing crises.

Speaking at a press conference, Awami Worker Party president Akhtar Hussain and other office-bearers, including Shahab Khattak said that Pakistan was faced with economic, political and constitutional crises.

They said that the working-class people were suffering due to the prevailing crises which had been caused by the tug of war between the establishment, judiciary and the political parties and the country’s elites.

The establishment and judiciary were weakening democratic institutions to make them subservient, they said, adding that elements in the judiciary were supporting a specific political party for the class and personal interests and had made the entire system hostage.

The cases of the general public, they believed, were being delayed and the public money were being wasted on unnecessary cases. The public interests’ cases, which had been pending in the court for more than a decade, were not being heard, they added.

They said that the country was on the verge of default due to the anti-public policies, lavish lifestyle of rulers and increasing non-development expenditures. They said that inflation was at an uncontrollable level and continues to rise.