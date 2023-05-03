‘Islamabad registered vehicles to be inspected in Punjab’

LAHORE: Excise and Taxation Punjab DG Muhammad Ali has said that now the physical inspection of vehicles with Islamabad numbers would be done in Punjab, while this facility would also be available for Punjab vehicles in Islamabad.
The DG further said that this step has been taken in the light of Supreme Court orders. He said that for this purpose, a mobile App has been introduced through which vehicle registration and chassis number verification in Punjab and Islamabad would be made.
The DG said, “This project is very important because there are a large number of vehicles with Islamabad number in Punjab and one has to go to Islamabad to change the ownership of the vehicle so this is a big relief for the citizens provided by the government in view of the extremely expensive fuel expenditures.”
