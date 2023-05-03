Man shot dead in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: A man was killed and another sustained injuries when an unidentified gunman opened fire on them in Miranshah Bazar, police said on Tuesday.
They said that an unknown armed man barged into a hotel located in Miranshah Bazar and opened fire on two persons, whose names could not be ascertained.As a result, a man was killed while another sustained injuries.
Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital, Miranshah. The motive behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
