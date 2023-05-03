KP info dept employees go on strike

PESHAWAR: The employees of Information and Public Relations Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, launched pen down strike on Tuesday

The protesting employees backed by the journalists of Peshawar Press Club, the Journalists Forum and officers of attached departments also locked all the sections of the directorate and started pen down strike.

The employees said that they were on strike against the recently appointed director general, who they claimed was non-professional and non-technical.They also demanded the government to appoint the DG from the Information Directorate or else they would accept the DG transferred from other department.

According to the protest plan, the employees started pen down in the first phase while various sections, including Public Relations, Radio Network, Advertisement, print media and others while officers of Public Relations had been called out from the cabinet members.

Meanwhile, the protesting employees paid rich tribute to the journalists, including Shamim Shahid, Arshad Aziz Malik and others for their unflinching support in this critical juncture of their protest movement.

Peshawar Press Club senior journalists, including Shamim Shahid, Arshad Aziz Malik, M Riaz, Irfan Musazai, Arif Yousafzai and others visited the protest camp and delivered speeches in support of the employees.

They demanded the government that DG should be taken from among the officers of Directorate of Information and Public Relations Department, so an officer having relevant experience could lead the department.