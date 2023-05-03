LG reps want annual allocation increased

MANSEHRA: the chairmen of village and neighbourhood councils on Tuesday warned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to enhance annual allocation for their offices and other expenses or else they would launch an agitation against it.

“The government has fixed monthly allocations of Rs7,300 for our rent, utility bills and other expenses incurring on our offices which is a meagre amount in which we cannot even pay the monthly bill of electricity,” Basharat Ali Swati, the chairman of Safada village council, told a meeting attended by village and neighbourhood councils chairmen here.

The meeting, which was attended largely by chairmen, unanimously decided to close their offices and launch a street agitation if the annual budget of Rs87,600, which is equal to Rs7,300 per month, was not enhanced to Rs50,000 per month being paid to chairmen in Haripur and Nowhere districts.

Israr Ahmad Khan, chairman of Sainabad neighbourhood councils, said that the provincial government was paying Rs600,000 annually which was Rs50,000 per month to chairmen of village and neighbourhood councils in Haripur and Nowsehra districts.

“We want the government to end discrimination with us and equal our offices’ monthly expenditures to Haripur and Nowsehra districts,” he added. Adnan Khattana, the chairman of Channia neighbourhood council, said that most of the chairmen were still without their offices as they couldn’t meet the financial requirements in such inflation in the country.

Waqas Shan, Ghazikot Township neighbourhood council chairman, said that they were still deprived of their honorariums even after a year of installations of the local bodies across the province.

“The government has announced last year to enhance neighbourhood counsel’s offices’ monthly rent from Rs10,000 to Rs20,000 and neighbourhood councils from Rs5,000 to Rs10,000 but to no avail,” Mohammad Zahid Lodhi, the chairman of Lohar Banda neighbourhood councils, said.