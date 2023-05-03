JUIF to field candidates on all NA, PA seats in KP

MANSEHRA: Jamiat ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s provincial deputy head Hidayatullah Shah on Tuesday said that his party would field candidates in all national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I brush aside baseless propaganda being hatched by our rivals that the JUIF has been fleeing elections. We are ready to confront Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the election arena but it could only be possible when the law and order situation comes to a complete normalcy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he told reporters after chairing his party’s meeting here.

The meeting, which was attended among others by the former opposition leader in the KP Assembly Shahzada Gustasap Khan, was unanimous to field party aspirants on all NA and KP assemblies’ seats in case of fresh elections.

“We have also suggested our central and provincial Majlis-i-Shura to allow district bodies to indulge in the electoral alliances or seat adjustments with local groups or political parties but the final ruling lies with our leadership,” he said.

The ex-senator said one thing was very much clear that the JUIF would never indulge in an electrical alliance or seat adjustments with their arch-rival Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf as both parties were working on extremely different ideologies.