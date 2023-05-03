Action sought against cop for ‘illegal’ detention

PESHAWAR: The Rickshaw Drivers Union has asked the government to take action against the police for what it termed the ‘illegal’ detention of the association’s president.

Speaking at a press conference, the association’s president Baz Muhammad Khan and other office-bearers said that the police in Chamkani illegally detained him and registered false cases against him.

He demanded removal of the SHO Chamkani Police Station and judicial investigation into his arrest. The association set a one-week deadline and warned of staging protests in case the judicial inquiry was not ordered against the cops for abusing their powers.

They said that 80,000 members of the association along with their family members would stage the protest. The association office-bearers said that Baz Muhammad Khan was detained for more than a week during the holy month of Ramazan. They said that the police had filed fake cases against the association’s president and were issuing threats to him.