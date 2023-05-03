Three die in rain-related incidents in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Three persons, including a minor, were killed in rain-related incidents in the district on Sunday, sources said. They said that Nazir Khan along with his nephew, Anwar Raza, were returning home in Zangikhel village after harvesting wheat crop when rain coupled with hailstorm started.

They were both swept away by flash floods. His nephew Anwar Raza was found dead while Nazir Khan was rescued. In another incident, an eight-year-old Ibrar Khan was playing in an under-construction basement in Dallokhel village when the rainwater entered there.

The villagers rescued another minor, whose name could be known, while the body of Ibrar was recovered after hectic efforts by the Rescue 1122 officials. Meanwhile, another 12-year-old Khursheed was found dead after being swept away by floodwater in Wanda Sattarkhel.

Besides, the standing crop of wheat was also damaged at a time when the farmers were busy harvesting it. The Lakki-Mianwali road was damaged near Marwat Daal Mills which disrupted traffic.

APP adds: Provincial Meteorological Centre on Tuesday predicted mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather over most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.However, it said that widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm associated with dust storm and isolated heavy rainfall/ hailstorm is likely to occur in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak and Kohat districts.

Isolated rain-wind thunderstorms associated with heavy rainfall/hailstorm are likely to occur over Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, DI Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.During the last 24 hours mainly partly cloudy weather prevailed over most districts of the province.

However, thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Peshawar, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Bajaur, Mohmand and Kurram districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): DI Khan 28, Peshawar (City 25, A/P 19), Kakul 15, Taimergara 13, Mohmand (Mamad Gut 12), Balakot 09, Parachinar 08, Bajaur ( Pashat 07, Khaar 06), Takht Bhai & Cherat 04 (each), Saidu Sharif 03, Ghalanai & Dir 03 (each), Bannu, Landi Kotal & Buner 02 (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 31/17, Chitral 28/13, Timergara 24/14, Dir 24/09, Mirkhani 24/08, Kalam 20/04, Drosh 25/13, Saidu Sharif 21/14, Pattan 30/16, Malam Jabba 13/04, Takht Bhai 29/17, Kakul 18/12, Balakot 18/12, Parachinar 23/06, Bannu 34/16, Cherat 27/14, D.