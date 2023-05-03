Zardari, Fazl discuss talks with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman Tuesday discussed the political situation in the country with special focus on the ongoing negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Asif Zardari visited the residence of Maulana Fazl here on Tuesday. A PPP statement said that Zardari expressed condolences to Maulana Fazl on the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor. According to sources, Zardari and Fazl also discussed the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sources said cases related to Punjab elections pending in the Supreme Court were also taken up for discussion.
