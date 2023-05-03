Domestic consumers across country facing gas loadshedding

ISLAMABAD: Even in the month of May, domestic gas consumers across the country still continue to brave gas loadshedding, both in the systems of Sui Southern and Sui Northern.

In the Sui Southern system, consumers are experiencing seven to eight hours loadshedding, from 10 pm to 5-6 am, and in the Sui Northern system, the same is being done with residential consumers.

The Sui Southern system’s gas demand stands at 1,165 mmcfd, but it has a supply of local gas of 810 mmcd and RLNG of 90 mmcfd, total availability of gas 900mmcfd. The Sui Southern system is facing 265mmfd gas shortfall.

“We start gas loadshedding for seven to eight hours to maintain the line pack so that we could provide gas supply for 16-17 hours. The demand is increasing but the gas supply is decreasing eight to 10 percent every year. Balochistan is getting 109 mmcfd only,” a Sui Southern spokesman told The News.

“In the Sui Northern system, the situation is also vulnerable as it has lost 85 mmcfd gas for 12 days as supply from the Nashpa plant was suspended on Tuesday due to annual turnaround,” an official in Sui Northern said. “The gas companies are in agreement with residential consumers to provide gas only for cooking times, not for 24 hours. However, gas companies used to supply gas to residential sector for 24 hours, which was not as per the agreement with the domestic consumers,” he claimed. The power sector in Punjab is getting 605 mmcfd RLNG and fertiliser sector 88 mmcfd. The power sector consumption of RLNG has reduced to 605 mmcfd because of low temperatures. The RLNG consumption by the power sector has dropped from over 700 mmcfd to 690 mmcfd and now to 605 mmcfd. And the system line pack stands at 4,835 mmcfd. The government is getting 900 mmcfd gas despite the purchasing capacity of 1,200 mmcfd. The country is getting RLNG of nine cargoes (eight from Qatar and one from ENI) on long-term agreements. Though the RLNG price tumbled to $12-13 per barrel in the international market, Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) is unable to purchase the spot cargoes apparently because of the dollar liquidity crisis.