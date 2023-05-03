Pakistan to continue backing Kashmiris: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday reiterated the country’s support for the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom.

He said that India’s oppressive tactics could never silence Kashmiris’ voices, and Pakistan would continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support for their right to self-determination.

The prime minister also urged the international community to take notice of India’s illegal actions in the region and called for greater attention to human rights violations.

During a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwarul Haq and his delegation, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the AJK PM on assuming his office through a constitutional and democratic process. He pledged Pakistan’s support for AJK’s development and resolution of issues related to development funds. The prime minister also instructed relevant authorities to promptly address such issues.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif also directed authorities to take strict action against smugglers of wheat, sugar, and urea, which have been negatively impacting Pakistan’s foreign remittances and the rights of its people.

He formed a steering committee to curb smuggling and instructed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to submit a report on the matter.

The prime minister also called for confiscation of smuggled goods, proper investigations to identify culprits and strict punishment for offenders.

A meeting briefed the prime minister on the efforts to curb smuggling, and it was reported that the number of joint check posts of the Federal Board of Revenue and law enforcement agencies had increased to 10 in Balochistan’s bordering districts. Around 6,000 tons of smuggling goods were recovered from Khuzdar in the last few weeks, and 4,342 tons were confiscated in the previous week from convoys of trucks or warehouses.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of law enforcement agencies and intelligence officials in curbing smuggling. Federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Ahsan Iqbal, Adviser to the PM on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, and other relevant officers attended the meeting.