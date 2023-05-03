Palestinian hunger striker dies in Israeli prison

ARRAB (Palestinian Territories): A Palestinian man named Khader Adnan died in Israeli custody after being detained for nearly three months over his alleged ties to the Islamic Jihad group.

Adnan had been on a hunger strike, and his death was quickly followed by three rockets fired from Gaza, which fell in open areas, according to the Israeli army.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned Adnan’s death as a “deliberate assassination,” while Israel’s prison service described him as an operative of Islamic Jihad who was facing charges related to his activities within the group.

Adnan’s wife, Randa Mousa, cautioned against launching a violent response to his death, saying that the family did not want any bloodshed.