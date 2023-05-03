Expert highlights certain judges were always included, others left out from key SC benches

KARACHI: Bench formation in politically significant cases in the Supreme Court since 2017 has both the glaring presence of some judges and conspicuous absence of others, says a Twitter thread by lawyer Reema Omer.

In a detailed and researched Twitter thread, Omer has written that “some names are glaringly conspicuous by their presence; many by their absence” in “SC benches since 2017 that heard politically significant cases under Article 184(3) and related matters, as well as Article 186 (advisory jurisdiction)”. She asks if that is a “Coincidence?”

Per Reema Omer’s research, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial was part of all except two of the 17 cases she has record-ed in her thread -- the two absences be-ing the July 2017 Panama judgment in which “Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for his failure to disclose un-withdrawn receivables that SC held constituted his ‘assets’”; and the May 2022 “direction to authorities to allow, prepare for, and facilitate [the] PTI’s Azadi March in the H-9/G-9 ground in Islamabad”.

Another Supreme Court judge conspicuous in his presence in the list is Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, who is part of every case in the list prepared by Reema Omer except the December 2017 Hanif Abbasi vs Imran Khan case in which the “ SC unanimously held Imran Khan had made no misdeclaration regarding his Banigala property and therefore did not cease to be ‘sadiq and amin’”. Omer notes that Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan was also part of the initial nine-member bench in the March 2023 case regarding “suo motu/petitions on election date for Punjab/KP assemblies” but then recused from the case.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar was not part of six out of the 17 cases recorded in the thread: the July 2017 Panama judgment; the February 2018 case in which the “SC unanimously held any person who is disqualified under Articles 62/63 is barred from holding the position of ‘Party Head’”; the April 2018 case in which the “SC unanimously held [that] Article 62(1)(f) disqualification is for life”; the December 2018 petition “seeking the disqualification of Zulfi Bukhari”; the December 2017 Hanif Abbasi vs Imran Khan case; and the March 2021 “presidential reference on whether Senate elections are held ‘under the constitution’ and whether provisions regarding ‘secrecy of ballot’ are applicable to them”. Justice Mazahir Naqvi was part of five benches in Omer’s tweeted list: the May 2022 “suo-motu notice of ‘perceived interference’ by ‘persons in authority’ in investigation/prosecution of [government] officials after [the] VONC”; the May 2022 “direction to authorities to allow, prepare for, and facilitate [the] PTI’s Azadi March in the H-9/G-9 ground in Islamabad; the May 2022 “contempt of court/non-compliance of court order regarding [the] PTI’s Azadi March; the initial nine-member bench in the March 2023 “suo motu/petitions on election date for Punjab/KP assemblies” from which Justice Naqvi recused himself; and the April 2023 case “setting aside the Supreme Court (Practice and Proce-dure) Bill, 2023”.

The most conspicuous absence in the list is that of Justice Qazi Faez Isa who is not part of the benches in any of the cases researched by Reema Omer in her thread.