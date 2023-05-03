Sana says elections on May 14 ‘impossible’

ISLAMABAD: As the ruling alliance and opposition PTI are all set to hold make-or-break talks on the timing of general elections on Wednesday (today), Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has once again reiterated that holding polls on May 14 is not possible.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has linked the PDM-led government’s demand to hold elections across the country simultaneously with the dissolution of all legislatures, including the National Assembly, before May 14.

Referring to the PTI chief’s demand, Sanaullah said all assemblies should be allowed to complete their constitutional term and added that negotiations were not held with conditions attached.

Speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan, the interior minister Tuesday said PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif had allowed the party to hold talks with the PTI despite reservations. During the talks with PTI, the security czar said the PDM’s negotiating team had proposed that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should be finalised and the incumbent setup be allowed to present the upcoming federal budget instead of caretaker setup before going to the elections.

“If these two demands are accepted, then what is the need to dissolve the assemblies just a few weeks before their term?” he remarked.

On the other hand, PTI leader Asad Umar warned that the country and allied parties of the coalition government will suffer “if the last chance to dissolve the assemblies is wasted”. He also urged the coalition government to accept the PTI’s demands on dissolving the assemblies before May 14 and submit the government’s consent to the demands in writing to the Supreme Court to pave way for elections.