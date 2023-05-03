Drive to sow disillusionment among youth to fail: Maryam

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. —Twitter

LAHORE: Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that all conspiracies to disillusion the youth from Pakistan will fail.

She was chairing a party’s membership review meeting here on Tuesday. In the meeting, the ongoing campaign of Youth and Women Wings across Punjab was reviewed. The meeting also deliberated on the progress of youth and women joining the party.

“A foreign-funded campaign is being run to turn the youth against Pakistan,” claimed Maryam Nawaz. She said the participation of women in the political process will end their exploitation.

Maryam appreciated the performance and passion of all the youth coordinators and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing membership campaign across Punjab. She thanked the women and youth for their active participation in the registration.

“Youth and women are the most populous sections in the society,” she said and added their involvement in the political process can bring a big change.

They will have to make correct political decisions for a better future, she said. The PMLN leader said that involving the youth, future leaders of the country, in decision-making would secure their future. She pledged that the PMLN would empower the youth. Later, Maryam Nawaz Sharif met MNA Chaudhry Noorul Hasan and discussed the current political situation and various issues related to the party’s restructuring.