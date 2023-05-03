PM to attend King Charles coronation

PM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leaving for London on a weeklong visit where among other engagements, he will attend the coronation of King Charles on May 6 (Saturday). He has been invited by the British government.

Afterwards, sources told The News that Shehbaz Sharif will have a series of consultations with Nawaz Sharif. The prime minister couldn’t go to Saudi Arabia last month to perform Umrah and meet Nawaz Sharif, who had reached there to spend the last ten days of Ramazan.

It is understood that some important decisions would be finalised in the meetings.

Shehbaz, who will travel by his special plane, could have a technical stopover in Istanbul on his way to London while before returning home, he could touch down in Saudi Arabia. The schedule for the one-way stopover is yet to be finalised, sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held extensive consultations with his cabinet colleagues on Tuesday and the exercise was a part of his preparations for the London visit, said sources.