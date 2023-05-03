Customs starts action against smuggling of essential items

LAHORE: The Customs Intelligence has seized 41,883 bags of Urea Fertilizer and 44,957 bags of sugar.

Dr Tahir Qureshi, Director at the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation, Customs, Gadani was assigned the task of conducting operation for seizure of essential items from various dumping sites of District Khuzdar. He deputed Moeen Afzal Ali, Additional Director, to execute the operation.

Credible information was received through Faiz Ahmad, Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) Customs, Islamabad that a huge quantity of Pak origin Urea Fertilizer and sugar is dumped at different premises in and around Khuzdar City for smuggling from Balochistan to Afghanistan.

The Customs Intelligence team, led by Assistant Director Majid Hussain Gaad, was assisted by Frontier Corps, Kalat Scouts, Khuzdar, district administration and police.

On April 29, the joint team searched the farmhouse of a local smuggler and recovered 26,407 bags of Urea Fertilizer and 8,209 bags of sugar from the premises. According to DG I&I, the owner of the premises could not produce documents about the legality of the goods stored as per the SOP issued by Agriculture & Cooperatives Department, Government of Balochistan, against hoarding, illegal transport and smuggling of essential items – Urea and sugar.

The premises were sealed and the seized goods were handed over to the local police, district administration and Frontier Corps, Kalat Scouts at Khuzdar.

Faiz Ahmad shared with The News, after accomplishing the first leg of the operation, the joint team conducted raid on another compound, Shafiullah Crushing Plant, near Hajr-e-Aswad Hotel on the RCD Highway, Khuzdar District which resulted in recovery of 10,630 bags of Urea Fertilizer and 3,770 bags of sugar from different areas of the open compound.

Nobody could provide any documentary proof about the legality of the stock hoarded on the premises. The Deputy Director Agriculture, Khuzdar informed the joint team the dealers of Urea of Khuzdar District had declined the ownership of these goods dumped on both the premises.

During the sealing of the premises by the joint team, a few shots were fired from RCD Highway by unknown persons, but no damage was done and the premises were sealed.

The DG I&I said the joint team reached Arbab Complex, a local market. The shops of in the market had been rented out for illegal hoarding of essential items with intent to smuggle them out of Pakistan. He said the team faced stiff resistance from the owners of the shops who did not allow them access to the market and threatened to block RCD Highway.

After negotiations and with the help of local elders, the joint team managed to disperse the crowd. After securing the shopping complex, search of each shop was conducted that resulted in recovery of 22,978 bags of sugar and 2,646 bags of Urea Fertilizer from 33 different shops.

No one came forward to provide any documentary evidence about the legality of these goods stored in the market. Even locally authorised Urea dealers declined ownership of these goods giving credence to the fact the goods were dumped with the intent to smuggle them to Afghanistan.

Consequently, the entire stock was seized under the relevant provisions of the laws. Earlier, in two operations, Customs Intelligence Balochistan seized 2,200 bags of Urea Fertilizer and 10, 000 bags of sugar at Gadani and Noshki.

Faiz Ahmad said during the operations against smuggling of essential commodities, the Customs Intelligence seized 41,883 bags of Urea Fertilizer (Rs167.532m market value) and 44,957 bags of sugar (Rs224.785m market value). These operations during the last week foiled attempts to smuggle 86,840 bags of essential commodities worth Rs392.317 million to Afghanistan.

Chairman FBR and the Director General I&I-Customs praised the joint team and the officers of different departments for checking the menace of smuggling of essential items from Pakistan.