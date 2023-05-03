Pak Army builds steel bridge in Swat

SWAT: The Pakistan Army has constructed a 100 feet long steel bridge in Bahrain, Swat. It was inaugurated by the IG Frontier Corps North. The old bridge was damaged by recent floods and remained closed for all traffic.
With the construction of the new steel bridge, the local population will now have easier access to various areas.
During the construction of the bridge, a special attention was given to its design and structure to ensure that it could stand calamities such as floods. The people of Bahrain, Swat, appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army for building the state-of-the-art bridge.
