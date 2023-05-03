AIOU admissions close tomorrow

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set May 4 as the last day of its 2nd phase admissions of postgraduate programmes for the semester spring 2023.
According to AIOU, the programmes offered in this phase include Associate degree (BA, B.Com), Associate degree in (Education, Human Resource Management and, Islamic Banking and Marketing), B.Ed (1.5 years, 2.5 years and 4 years), BS (ODL programmes),
BBA and Postgraduate Diploma programmes.
Admission forms and prospectuses for these programmes are available on the university’s website (www.aiou.edu.pk).
