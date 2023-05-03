Teacher training programme kicks off

Islamabad: A teachers training workshop for geography teachers kicked off at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College (IMPC), H-8 on Tuesday.

The Geography department of IMPC, H-8, under the auspices of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), launched a training programme for around 160 geography teachers of Islamabad schools and colleges.

The workshop is meant to enhance the professional skills of the geography teachers and to provide them with the latest techniques and methodologies to make the subject more engaging and interesting for the students of grades VI-VIII. In the opening ceremony, FDE Director (Academics) Riffat Jabeen said that the launch of the training workshop for teachers by the geography department of IMPC, H-8 was a commendable initiative that would go a long way in enhancing the quality of geography education in the ICT educational institutions.

FDE Deputy Director-General Dr Ali Ahmed Kharal said the directorate was working continuously to update the educational methods of the schools.