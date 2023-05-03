Police to organise internship

Islamabad: The Islamabad capital police will organise a second batch of 'Youth Internship Programme’ to enhance the professional capabilities of young students and provide them opportunities for better understanding of policing affairs, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has decided to initiate the second batch of `Youth Internship Programme’ and women and minorities will be provided equal opportunities in this program. Students including graduates of data scientist, data analyst and critical thinker can participate in this programme.

The duration of the internship programme will be three months further while compensation will be given to the participants for this internship. For participation in this youth internship program, students can apply online before May 6, 2023 at the Islamabad capital police websites.