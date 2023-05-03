Police to organise internship

Islamabad: The Islamabad capital police will organise a second batch of 'Youth Internship Programme’ to enhance the professional capabilities of young students and provide them opportunities for better understanding of policing affairs, a police spokesman said.
Following the directions of Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has decided to initiate the second batch of `Youth Internship Programme’ and women and minorities will be provided equal opportunities in this program. Students including graduates of data scientist, data analyst and critical thinker can participate in this programme.
The duration of the internship programme will be three months further while compensation will be given to the participants for this internship. For participation in this youth internship program, students can apply online before May 6, 2023 at the Islamabad capital police websites.
ISLAMABAD: “As we approach the Global Stocktake at COP28, I see global records being broken by climate change, while...
LAHORE: The Customs Intelligence has seized 41,883 bags of Urea Fertilizer and 44,957 bags of sugar.Dr Tahir Qureshi,...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and...
SWAT: The Pakistan Army has constructed a 100 feet long steel bridge in Bahrain, Swat. It was inaugurated by the IG...
Incheon, South Korea: Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa on Tuesday said the bank would maintain its...
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University has set May 4 as the last day of its 2nd phase admissions of postgraduate...